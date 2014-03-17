BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo announces new analyses
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session
JAKARTA, March 17 Indonesia's crude oil output has dropped to 790,000 barrels per day (bpd) after haze from forest fires on the island of Sumatra forced the country's biggest producer, Chevron, to close hundreds of its wells, the country's oil and gas regulator said.
"It's still below 800,000 bpd, around 790,000 bpd," SKKMigas spokesman Handoyo Budi Santoso told Reuters on Monday, referring to the latest national crude output figure from Sunday.
Santoso also said hundreds of Chevron employees and their families had been relocated due to the forest fire haze that had reached dangerous levels last week.
Indonesia has targeted to produce 870,000 bpd of crude this year.
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session
* Mylan announces global settlement and license agreements with Genentech and Roche on herceptin
* Harmony Merger Corp - on February 23, 2017, Harmony received a notice from customer acquisition terminating amalgamation agreement