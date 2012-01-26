(Updates with details)

JAKARTA Jan 26 Indonesia is considering stopping its crude oil exports because of rising domestic demand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the deputy energy minister said on Thursday, without giving a timeframe for a policy that would tighten regional supply.

Exports were at about 477,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, according to the latest central bank data. The country's key export markets are Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea.

"Basically we will put priority on local demand before exports. And as demand is rising and production is dropping, we are considering stopping oil exports," Widjajono Partowidagdo told reporters.

Crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from Indonesia, a former OPEC producer, have been falling in recent years as the country struggles to boost output from ageing fields and attract new investment for development. Oil production in 2011 slipped below a government target to around 900,000 bpd after well shutdowns.

Domestic self-sufficiency is a policy priority in Indonesia and resource nationalism was an issue at the last election, with the country now also aiming to stop exports of low value coal and to impose a tax or quota on iron ore exports.

High oil prices have spurred some firms to boost output. The country's main crude producer, Chevron Corp, plans to drill 380 wells this year and rework existing wells to lift output by around 15,000 bpd.

The Exxon Mobil-led Cepu block in Java, Indonesia's biggest oil find in the last decade, is expected to help to limit declining output. The field's current output of 20,000 bpd is expected to rise to 165,000 bpd by 2014. (Reporting by Reza Thaher; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)