JAKARTA Jan 26 Indonesia is considering
stopping its crude oil exports because of rising domestic demand
in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the deputy energy minister
said on Thursday, without giving a timeframe for a policy that
would tighten regional supply.
Exports were at about 477,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
October, according to the latest central bank data. The
country's key export markets are Australia, China, Japan, and
South Korea.
"Basically we will put priority on local demand before
exports. And as demand is rising and production is dropping, we
are considering stopping oil exports," Widjajono Partowidagdo
told reporters.
Crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from
Indonesia, a former OPEC producer, have been falling in recent
years as the country struggles to boost output from ageing
fields and attract new investment for development. Oil
production in 2011 slipped below a government target to around
900,000 bpd after well shutdowns.
Domestic self-sufficiency is a policy priority in Indonesia
and resource nationalism was an issue at the last election, with
the country now also aiming to stop exports of low value coal
and to impose a tax or quota on iron ore exports.
High oil prices have spurred some firms to boost
output. The country's main crude producer, Chevron Corp,
plans to drill 380 wells this year and rework existing wells to
lift output by around 15,000 bpd.
The Exxon Mobil-led Cepu block in Java, Indonesia's
biggest oil find in the last decade, is expected to help to
limit declining output. The field's current output of 20,000 bpd
is expected to rise to 165,000 bpd by 2014.
