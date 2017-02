JAKARTA Dec 7 Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources won rights to Indonesia's Southeast Seram oil and gas block in the Molucca islands, Indonesia's energy regulator BP Migas said on Wednesday.

The energy ministry announced it has succesfully secured winners for six out of six blocks offered, including the Tanjung Aru block offshore of the eastern Papua region to UK-listed explorer Serica Energy. (Reporting by Reza Thaher; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)