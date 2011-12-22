JAKARTA Dec 22 Indonesia's Supreme Court
has rejected a request by the Indonesian Petroleum Association
(IPA) for a judicial review of new oil and gas cost recovery
regulation, according to a government statement late on
Wednesday.
In 2010, the IPA asked the court to revise several articles
in the new rules, saying they were in contradiction with the
existing oil and gas law.
The statement did not provide a reason for the rejection.
One article questioned by the IPA would allow the government
to current contracts with oil and gas producers on recoverable
cost and income-sharing within a short period of three months
after the regulation goes into force.
The cost recovery scheme is a contract between the
government and an oil and gas company that holds exploration
rights to reimburse exploration expenses after the contract
expires.
Oil and gas expert Kurtubi said the IPA must respect the
government's decision now that its appeal has been rejected.
"The new regulation should not be blamed. It is meant to
secure national interests in the oil and gas sector. Current oil
and gas law should be completely changed. It has caused losses
to oil and gas companies since 2001," he said.
IPA members include oil giants such as Chevron,
Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips.
