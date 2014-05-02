JAKARTA May 2 Indonesian presidential
frontrunner Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said he would gradually
eliminate costly fuel subsidies over a four year period if he
wins a July election, The Jakarta Post newspaper quoted him as
saying on Friday.
Fuel subsidies, which the government argues largely benefit
the rich, cost the government around $20 billion a year and put
pressure on the current account deficit.
"In four years, the fuel subsidy should be eliminated
gradually, step by step, until it's gone," Jokowi said on the
sidelines of a national development planning conference on
Wednesday, according to The Jakarta Post.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono raised fuel prices last
year, but the issue is politically sensitive and attempts to go
too quickly have been met with strong resistance and
demonstrations.
Analysts have warned that the budget deficit could hit the
legally-binding limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product if
the government does not hike fuel prices this year.
Ex-general Prabowo Subianto, of the Gerindra Party, is
running a distant second to Jokowi in opinion polls. The
presidential election is on July 9.
