JAKARTA Aug 23 Tiaka oilfield in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi, jointly operated by state-run Pertamina and Medco Tomori, has halted production since Monday, after some 30 protesters attacked and destroyed facilities in Tiaka island, oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on Tuesday.

Six wells and production facilities which produces 1,600 barrels of oil per day is being guarded by armed police and soldiers until the situation improves, while ground staff and crew are being evacuated, Gde Pradnyana, BPMigas spokesman said in statement.

A company-owned ship is still being held by the protesters, who launched their assault via wooden boats with Molotov cocktails and machetes.

The attacks started on Saturday but the situation was calm on Sunday before the latest attacks. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)