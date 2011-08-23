(Repeats to change x-ref code)

JAKARTA Aug 23 An oilfield jointly operated by state-run Pertamina and Medco Tomori in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi has halted production since Monday after dozens of protesters attacked facilities on Tiaka island, oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on Tuesday.

Police said two persons have died after the clash which started at the weekend between local residents and the police and navy, who were guarding the facility. Several others, including an oilfield worker, were also injured.

Six wells and production facilities, which produces 1,600 barrels of oil per day, are guarded by police and soldiers until the situation improves, while ground staff and crew are being evacuated, Gde Pradnyana, BPMigas spokesman said in statement.

Pertamina spokesman, Mochamad Harun, told Reuters that it will assess the damages caused by the attacks, and that it hoped production could resume within two to three days.

Tensions between residents and mining firms are getting more visible in Indonesia, the world's largest exporter of tin and thermal coal, with camp burning seen at Australia's Sihayo Gold mining project in northern Sumatra in June and demonstrators blocking access to Newmont's Indonesia unit mine in recent months.

Efforts to woo foreign firms conflict with regular nationalist noises, a reflection of a long-running battle between a handful of government reformers in Southeast Asia's largest economy, versus more domestic-focused parties, entrenched local business interests and residents' demands.

"OIL PROBLEMS"

An officer at Luwu police station, Anjar Ludeng, told Reuters the clash occurred because of "oil problems" although he did not give details, adding the cause of the problem is still being investigated.

Pertamina's Harun described the clash as "a demonstration by residents which turned anarchist", adding protesters had thrown cocktail bombs at a facility storage unit.

A company-owned ship is still being held by the protesters, who launched their assault via wooden boats with Molotov cocktails and machetes, BPMigas said.

"We have no indication how the riot started... There were no demands to the company. We haven't assessed how big the damage is as the field right now is still fully guarded and on high alert," said another BPMigas spokesman, Adithya Cahya Utama.

The attacks started on Saturday but the situation was calm on Sunday before the latest attacks. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)