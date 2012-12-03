UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Dec 3 PT KPB Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) failed to sell any crude palm oil at its auction on Monday. Volume Price (tonnes) (Rp/kg) Total volume offered 16,000 Previous volume auctioned 4,000 Previous top price 6,727 KPB palm oil prices ranged between 6,326 rupiah ($0.66) to 6,626 rupiah. ($1 = 9593.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources