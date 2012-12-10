UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Dec 10 Following are Indonesian prices for crude palm oil (CPO) quoted at an auction by PT KPB Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) on Monday. Buyer Volume Price Terms (tonnes) (Rp/kg) Musim Mas 1,000 6,610 Ex fact Medan Musim Mas 2,000 6,610 FOB Belawan Berkah Emas Sumber Terang 1,000 6,610 FOB Belawan Multimas Nabati Asahan 3,000 6,610 FOB Belawan Victorindo Alam Lestari 3,000 6,610 FOB Dumai Total volume offered 16,000 Total volume traded 10,000 Previous volume auctioned 8,000 Previous top price 6,550 ($1 = 9620.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Michael Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources