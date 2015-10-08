(Corrects headline and first paragraph to Indonesia, alongside China and Mexico, to become associate members of IEA, not associate members of OPEC. Recasts second paragraph)

JAKARTA Oct 8 Indonesia will become an associate member of the International Energy Agency (IEA) at a meeting in Paris in November, alongside China and Mexico, Indonesia's energy minister said on Thursday.

The IEA membership follows moves by Indonesia to rejoin OPEC, which is expected to happen in December.

"Our engagement with OPEC, IEA and others is important," Said told reporters, adding that the roles would mean Indonesia would be more involved in international diplomacy and "form a bridge between oil producers and consumers." (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Ed Davies)