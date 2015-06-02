By Wilda Asmarini
| JAKARTA, June 2
JAKARTA, June 2 Indonesia will meet with Middle
East oil producers on the sidelines of an OPEC meeting in Vienna
this week to negotiate possible long-term crude supply
agreements for its refineries, a senior government official
said.
The Southeast Asian country, which is considering asking to
rejoin the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
after leaving in 2008, plans to hold bilateral meetings with
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, Oman and the United Arab
Emirates.
"We will discuss purchasing crude from them. We have a plan
to build refineries, so we need crude supplies," Wiratmaja Puja,
director general of oil and gas at Indonesia's Energy Ministry,
told Reuters late on Monday.
Indonesia, which is expected to become the world's largest
gasoline importer by 2018, has struggled to attract investment
in its refining sector and its newest facility is more than 20
years old.
Government talks with Kuwait Petroleum and Saudi Aramco
stalled in 2013 over tax issues, and similar negotiations with
Iran and Iraq for crude supplies have also made little headway.
But President Joko Widodo, who came into office in October,
has renewed the push to attract investment in the oil sector by
cleaning up the graft-ridden industry and offering investors
better incentives.
"Even though we don't have a formal commitment with them,
they have shown interest to supply crude to us for the
long-term, 20-30 years, and they are also ready to have a share
in our refinery projects if necessary," Puja said.
The government wants to build four new refineries and
upgrade four existing facilities within 10 years, he said.
Indonesia, which is attending the OPEC meeting on Friday as
an observer, will decide after the end of the gathering whether
to officially request to rejoin as a member.
Indonesia was the only Asian OPEC member for nearly 50 years
before leaving the group in 2008 as oil prices hit a record
high, and rising domestic demand and falling production turned
it into the net oil importer it remains currently.
Full OPEC members must be net oil exporters, but so-called
associate members are admitted under some circumstances.
If it returned, Indonesia would be the fourth-smallest OPEC
producer ahead of Libya, Ecuador and Qatar, and bring the number
of participants to 13 countries.
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Joseph Radford)