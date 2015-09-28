* Indonesia wants to deal more directly with top oil
suppliers
* Minister says some took advantage of Indonesia leaving
OPEC
* Indonesia seeking oil supply contracts with Mideast
nations
By Randy Fabi and Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, Sept 28 Indonesia hopes its return to
OPEC in December will bring Asia's top gasoline importer closer
to the world's main oil producers and ease its reliance on a
small group of traders for supplies, the country's energy
minister told Reuters on Monday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is
expected to approve Indonesia's request to reactivate its full
membership at the group's next meeting on Dec. 4, making the
Southeast Asian country the group's only net crude oil importer.
Indonesia was the only Asian OPEC member for nearly 50 years
before leaving the group at the start of 2009 just after oil
prices had hit record highs, and with rising domestic demand and
falling production having turned it into a net oil buyer.
Energy Minister Sudirman Said said he believed the decision
to suspend its membership allowed "some people to take
advantage" of Indonesia being cut off from top oil producers.
"And then we had to depend almost 100 percent on a small
group that was dominating supply to the country. That was
something we wanted to break up," Said said without elaborating.
"If we are in the middle of the core activities (of OPEC
members), core discussions, our position will be better."
Indonesia, until recently, had obtained nearly all of its
foreign crude and oil products from trading company Petral, a
unit of state-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina that
is being disbanded as part of efforts to clean up the
graft-tainted oil sector.
A separate unit within Pertamina is now handling the energy
trading.
Indonesia hopes reactivating its OPEC membership will help
enhance relationships with top oil producers, potentially
leading to long-term oil supply agreements and much needed
investment in the country's energy infrastructure.
The government is currently in talks for long-term oil
supply contracts with Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia.
All OPEC members have backed Indonesia's request, Said said,
with Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi in May telling him jokingly
that Indonesia is "our brother that just got away for awhile."
"I see a different paradigm in OPEC. Maybe in the past, OPEC
only represented the thinking of producing countries," Said
said. "I think the attitude is more open."
An OPEC source said the rules on new members were relaxed in
the case of Indonesia as it never officially left the group.
"This is good for Indonesia, (which) gets exposure to the
market through OPEC, and it's good for OPEC to get an Asian
member (and) more power," an OPEC source said.
(Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA and Rania El
Gamal in DUBAI; Editing by Tom Hogue)