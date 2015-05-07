* Indonesia left OPEC in 2008 on becoming net oil importer
By Wilma Asmarini
JAKARTA, May 7 Indonesia's energy minister said
on Thursday he would seek President Joko Widodo's approval for
the country to rejoin OPEC, seven years after leaving the oil
exporters' group.
If it returned, Indonesia would be the fourth-smallest
producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries ahead of Libya, Ecuador and Qatar, and bring the
number of participants to 13 countries.
Indonesia was the only Asian OPEC member for nearly 50 years
before leaving the group in 2008 as oil prices hit a record
high, and rising domestic demand and falling production turned
it into a net oil importer.
"I will ask the president to consider rejoining as a member
of OPEC, so we are close to the market," Energy Minister
Sudirman Said told reporters. "We have been offered (an
opportunity) to rejoin."
OPEC termed Indonesia's departure a "suspension" and
Ecuador, which rejoined in 2007, set a precedent for a return
from suspension. An OPEC source said the door was always open.
"If a country fulfils the criteria for membership, of course
there is the possibility to join the organization," the source
said.
OPEC's statute stipulates, however, that any "country with a
substantial net export of crude petroleum, which has
fundamentally similar interests to those of Member Countries,
may become a Full Member of the Organization, if accepted by a
majority of three-fourths of Full Members, including the
concurring votes of all Founder Members."
The group allows for associate members, which don't qualify
for full membership "but are nevertheless admitted under such
special conditions as may be prescribed."
The minister said he will attend OPEC's meeting on June 5 as
an observer. Non-members have been observers at OPEC gatherings
in the past.
"Membership has levels. At the beginning we can be an
observer, but later, if we are given the possibility to be a
full member, that is good," the minister said.
"We are still exporting gas, though only a little bit, so
it's not a problem (to be an OPEC member again)."
OPEC headquarters in Vienna declined to comment on the
minister's remarks.
Indonesia's 2015 oil output target is 825,000 barrels per
day, about half of its early 1990s production peak. While still
exporting some crude, Indonesia's refined products imports make
it a net importer.
The minister also said Indonesia would soon be sending a
government delegation to Kuwait, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Russia and
other oil-producing countries for possible supply deals.
