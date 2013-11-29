* Strong demand from biofuel industry to underpin palm oil prices

* Indonesia's 2014 palm oil output seen at 30.5 million T

* Malaysia's 2014 output will be around 19.5-19.7 million T

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, Nov 29 Palm oil prices could hit a more than one-year high at 3,000 ringgit ($930) per tonne by March 2014, rising faster than previously expected on strong demand from the biofuel industry, leading analyst Dorab Mistry said on Friday.

Market participants, including Sime Darby - the world's top oil palm planter, are hopeful that higher biofuel mandates will give legs to a recovery in palm prices that plunged 35 percent over the past two years.

"If you ask me for the three most important factors for palm oil today, my answer will simply be: biodiesel, biodiesel and biodiesel," Mistry said at an industry meeting in Indonesia.

Crude palm oil is being increasingly used as an additive to fossil fuels as it can cut costs and reduce environmentally damaging emissions.

Global biofuel demand is expected to increase by at least 2.5 million tonnes in 2014, Mistry said.

Top palm oil producer Indonesia issued a regulation in August - effective next year - raising the minimum bio content in diesel to 10 percent from 3-10 percent. For the power industry, the minimum was doubled to 20 percent.

Malaysia, the No.2 palm grower, could also introduce higher blending requirements of 7 percent next month, as it looks to whittle down palm oil stocks and cushion prices in the face of growing competition from other oils.

"Between now and March 2014 we shall see higher prices with a range of 2,600 (ringgit) to 2,900 (ringgit)," Mistry said, referring to palm oil <0#FCPO:>.

Earlier in November, Mistry said palm prices could climb to as high as 2,800 ringgit in the next six months.

Palm could rise to 3,000 ringgit by March, up 13 percent from current levels, if Brazil implements a higher biodiesel mandate, said Mistry, who heads the vegetable oil trading arm at Indian conglomerate Godrej Industries.

Brazil may raise the biodiesel blend required in diesel fuel as early as January, sources say, in a change that could result in up to 10 percent more of an expected record soybean crop getting crushed into meal and oil.

Benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures, which track rival soyoil prices, have gained more than 14 percent since the start of October after slipping almost 5 percent over the first three quarters this year.

But it will be very difficult for prices, which last rose above 3,000 ringgit in September 2012, to stay at that level as fresh supplies will roll in from May 2014, Mistry said.

PALM OUTPUT

Indonesia's 2013 palm output is forecast to drop 500,000 tonnes to 27.5 million tonnes, he said, as oil palm trees undergo a delayed stress period caused by unusually high output in the last quarter of 2012.

The new high cycle, however, will likely kick in from May next year, pushing output to 30.5 million tonnes in 2014.

Major palm oil firms operating in Indonesia include PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology, Malaysia's Sime Darby and Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd.

Output in Malaysia will be around 19.2 million tonnes for this year and 19.5-19.7 million tonnes in 2014, Mistry said.

BRAZIL SOY OIL

The new Brazilian mandate for biodiesel use could see the country consume an additional 1 million tonnes of soya-based biodiesel locally, Mistry said.

"Growing conditions in South America are good," Mistry said. "However, South America has a nasty habit of giving us an unpleasant surprise with late season dry weather in southern Brazil and in parts of Argentina."

Mistry sees soyoil trading in a range of $920-$1,000 for FOB Argentina, with a $1,100 peak possible. Argentina soybean oil BO-ARGUPR-P1 is currently at $916.

"The market should not be too hasty to write in big soybean crops from South America."

($1 = 3.2305 Malaysian ringgit) (Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Himani Sarkar)