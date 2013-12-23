JAKARTA Dec 23 Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, kept its export tax for crude palm oil unchanged at 12 percent for January, said an official at the industry ministry.

The government also lifted the cocoa export tax to 10 percent from 5 percent in the previous month, Faiz Achmad, director of food and fisheries industry at the industry ministry, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)