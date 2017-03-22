By Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, March 22 Indonesia's crude palm oil
(CPO) output likely dropped in February, extending the decline
into a third straight month, a Reuters survey showed.
CPO production in the world's top producer of the widely
used oil likely slipped to 2.80 million tonnes in February from
2.95 million tonnes in January, according to the median estimate
in a survey of two industry associations and a state palm
research firm.
Meanwhile, exports of Indonesian CPO were estimated to have
risen last month to 2.41 million tonnes from 2.21 million tonnes
in January.
Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) data showed the
country exported 2.72 million tonnes of palm oil and palm kernel
oil in January. The group's February data is not yet available.
Domestic use of the oil was seen between 800,000 tonnes and
845,000 tonnes, lower than the previous month's consumption of
up to 947,000 tonnes.
The survey median also showed domestic palm stocks at 2
million tonnes, improving from January.
The February survey comprises responses from the Indonesia
Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry
Association and the Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute.
Below is a table of the median responses to the Reuters CPO
survey and GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data for
2015/2016/2017 (in million tonnes).
Month Output Exports Inventories GAPKI palm &
kernel oils
export
February 2.800 2.406 2.000 --
January 2.949 2.214 1.475 2.72
2016
December 3.218 2.382 1.886 2.68
November 3.310 2.221 1.786 2.84
October 3.064 2.225 1.945 2.41
September 2.900 2.000 1.738 1.73
August 2.833 1.740 1.700 2.07
July 2.802 1.875 1.875 1.60
June 2.464 1.798 1.712 1.78
May 2.188 1.919 2.100 1.76
April 2.132 1.928 2.250 2.09
March 2.150 1.895 2.592 1.74
February 2.300 2.010 3.633 2.29
January 2.440 2.005 2.025 2.10
2015
December 2.457 2.675 2.425 2.51
November 2.800 2.093 2.950 2.39
October 3.010 2.213 3.025 2.61
September 3.100 2.235 3.050 2.34
August 3.198 1.885 3.392 2.10
July 2.856 1.920 3.200 2.09
June 2.800 2.400 3.046 2.27
May 2.774 2.150 2.540 2.22
April 2.662 2.046 2.602 2.25
March 2.397 1.800 2.667 2.03
February 2.049 1.750 2.425 1.79
January 2.056 1.658 2.413 1.81
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by
Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)