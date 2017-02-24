By Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO)
output likely declined in January, a second straight monthly
drop in the world's top producer of the widely used commodity, a
Reuters survey showed.
CPO production in the Southeast Asian nation likely slipped
to 2.95 million tonnes in January from 3.22 million tonnes in
December, according to the median estimate in a survey of three
industry associations and a state palm research firm.
Exports of Indonesian CPO were estimated to have also
declined in January to 2.21 million tonnes from 2.38 million
tonnes a month earlier.
Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) data showed the
country exported 2.68 million tonnes of palm oil and palm kernel
oil in December. The group's January data is not yet available.
Consumption in Indonesia was seen between 800,000 and
947,000 tonnes, while the survey median showed domestic palm
stocks at 1.475 million tonnes.
The January survey comprises responses from GAPKI, the
Indonesia Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry
Association and the Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute.
Below is a table of the median responses to the Reuters CPO
survey and GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data for
2015/2016/2017 (in million tonnes).
Month Output Exports Inventories GAPKI palm &
kernel oils
export
January 2.949 2.214 1.475 --
2016
December 3.218 2.382 1.886 2.68
November 3.310 2.221 1.786 2.84
October 3.064 2.225 1.945 2.41
September 2.900 2.000 1.738 1.73
August 2.833 1.740 1.700 2.07
July 2.802 1.875 1.875 1.60
June 2.464 1.798 1.712 1.78
May 2.188 1.919 2.100 1.76
April 2.132 1.928 2.250 2.09
March 2.150 1.895 2.592 1.74
February 2.300 2.010 3.633 2.29
January 2.440 2.005 2.025 2.10
2015
December 2.457 2.675 2.425 2.51
November 2.800 2.093 2.950 2.39
October 3.010 2.213 3.025 2.61
September 3.100 2.235 3.050 2.34
August 3.198 1.885 3.392 2.10
July 2.856 1.920 3.200 2.09
June 2.800 2.400 3.046 2.27
May 2.774 2.150 2.540 2.22
April 2.662 2.046 2.602 2.25
March 2.397 1.800 2.667 2.03
February 2.049 1.750 2.425 1.79
January 2.056 1.658 2.413 1.81
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by
Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Tom Hogue)