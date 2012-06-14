By Olivia Rondonuwu
JAKARTA, June 14
JAKARTA, June 14 Angry residents of Indonesia's
resource-rich Papua island burned cars and shops on Thursday
after an independence activist was shot and killed, police and
human rights activists said.
A low-level insurgency for independence has simmered on
Indonesia's easternmost island for decades.
Mako Tabuni, deputy of a group pushing for a referendum on
Papuan self-determination, was shot dead while resisting arrest,
human rights activist Markus Haluk told Reuters.
Tabuni had been campaigning for an investigation into a
recent spate of shootings.
"This is not law enforcement, this is ridiculous," Haluk
told Reuters by telephone from Jayapura, the province's main
town.
"Security forces are using the excuse of law enforcement to
shoot, using the classic excuse of the separatist group stigma,"
Haluk said of Tabuni's killing.
Police confirmed Tabuni's death saying he was shot in the
hip and leg and died on his way to hospital.
News of the killing brought people out onto the streets of
Jayapura and some of them torched shops and vehicles. Television
footage showed police inspecting burned out buildings and
smoldering cars.
Papua is the western half of an island that includes Papua
New Guinea. Gold, gas and copper make Papua one of the richest
areas in Indonesia and a hot destination for investment.
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has the big
Grasberg copper and gold mine on the island and BP's
Tangguh LNG field is centered at Papua's Bintuni Bay.
Resource companies share the island with indigenous
communities, many of whom rely on hunting and subsistence
farming and lack access to health care and education.
Indonesia, the world's third largest democracy and Southeast
Asia's biggest economy, has struggled to control the low-key
rebellion. Despite the deployment of substantial numbers of
security forces, violence has recently intensified.
Papua's development lags the rest of Indonesia, an
ethnically diverse country with the world's fourth largest
population.
