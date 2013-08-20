(Adds details, paring of day's losses)
By Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiya Dahrul
JAKARTA Aug 20 Indonesia's two main state
pension funds said on Tuesday they would increase their
purchases of local stocks, and such purchases appeared to be
already under way, paring losses for battered share prices.
The benchmark Jakarta share index on Monday tumbled
5.6 percent and on Tuesday, it fell another 5.8 percent before
losses were reduced - thanks partly, analysts said, to pension
fund purchases.
At 0845 GMT Tuesday, the index was down 3.7 percent.
The plunge in Indonesian shares stemmed from a wide current
account deficit, a squeeze on bank lending and broader slump in
emerging markets on worries about the impact of a tighter U.S.
monetary environment.
PT Tabungan dan Asuransi Pensiun (Taspen) and the larger PT
Jaminan Sosial Tenaga Kerja (Jamsostek) have said they have an
estimated combined $800 million to invest this year.
"Jamsostek will raise its (portfolio) allocation in stocks.
We see no fundamental issues for listed companies and stock
prices are considered cheap now," Elvyn Masassya, the chief
executive officer of Jamsostek, told Reuters.
Some 60-65 percent of share allocations by the two funds are
in state-owned enterprises. Several large SOEs are listed in
Jakarta.
HEAVILY IN BONDS
Jamsostek, the largest state owned pension fund, manages 145
trillion rupiah ($13.55 billion). At the end of July, about 46
percent of that was in bonds and 22 percent in stocks.
It invests heavily in state-owned enterprises, focusing on
infrastructure and banks.
The civil servant pension fund Taspen also puts priority on
state-owned companies.
Taspen CEO Iqbal Latanro told Reuters the fund has two
functions. "One is as a buffer if there is a significant
outflow. The second is (to buy)... when the price hits bottom,"
he said.
Taspen manages 110 trillion rupiah, of which 70 percent has
been allocated to long-term government notes and 8 percent in
equity market.
Its preferred share market sectors are manufacturing,
property and banking. Among its investments are
telecommunication provider PT Telkom, toll operator
Jasa Marga, utility firm Perusahaan Gas Negara
and seven state-controlled lenders.
($1 = 10,700 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha;
Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)