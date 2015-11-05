JAKARTA Nov 5 Indonesia's energy and mineral resources ministry has published the names of the companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to state energy company Pertamina for the period November 2015 to April 2016:

Company Volume (kilolitres)

Cemerlang Energi Perkasa 148,016

Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 386,324

Pelita Agung Agriindustri 90,552

Ciliandra Perkasa 73,078

Musim Mas (Batam) 257,061

Musim Mas (North Sumatra) 81,921

Darmex Biofuels 130,744

Energi Baharu Lestari 20,078

Anugerahinti Gemanusa 49,361

Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 534,087

Bioenergi Pratama Jaya 33,375

Primanusa Palma Energi 44,189

Below are the names of the companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to PT AKR Corporindo for the period November 2015 to April 2016:

Company Volume (kilolitres)

Musim Mas 3,070

Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 1,980

Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 13,420

Source: (www.ebtke.esdm.go.id) (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)