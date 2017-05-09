JAKARTA, May 9 Indonesia's energy and mineral resources ministry has allocated about 1.37 million kilolitres quota of biodiesel for the period of May to October this year, lower than the 1.53 million kilolitres quota in the period of November 2016 to April 2017. The following are the companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to state energy company Pertamina for May-October 2017: Company Volume (kilolitres) Cemerlang Energi Perkasa 92,064 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 175,262 Pelita Agung Agrindustri 30,688 Ciliandra Perkasa 38,360 Musim Mas 176,856 Darmex Biofuels 38,360 Energi Baharu Lestari 15,344 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 172,553 Bayas Biofuels 115,080 LDC Indonesia 63,605 Sinar Mas Agro Resources & 53,106 Technoly Tunas Baru Lampung 52,864 Multi Nabati Sulawesi 52,369 Permata Hijau Palm Oleo 55,699 Intibenua Perkasatama 59,074 Batara Elok Semesta Terpadu 38,360 Dabi Biofuels 38,717 Sinarmas Bio Energy 42,130 Kutai Refinery Nusantara 39,254 TOTAL 1,349,748 Following are the names of the companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to PT AKR Corporindo for May-October 2017: Company Volume (kilolitres) Musim Mas (North Sumatra) 4,200 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 1,200 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 10,740 Sinar Mas Agro Resources & 5,700 Technoly Tunas Baru Lampung 840 LDC Indonesia 840 Sinarmas Bio Energy 480 TOTAL 24,000 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)