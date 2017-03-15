JAKARTA, March 15 Indonesia has chosen Elia Massa Manik, the head of the state holding company for the plantations industry, as the new chief executive of state energy firm Pertamina, local media reported on Wednesday.

Manik, the chief executive of PT Perkebunan Nusantara III (PTPN III) and former head of oil and gas company PT Elnusa, a unit of Pertamina, was appointed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday evening, Investor Daily said, citing unnamed sources.

A spokeswoman for Pertamina, which dominates Indonesia's energy industry, could not immediately be reached for comment. The state oil firm, has a virtual monopoly on petroleum imports, leads in retail sales, and owns and operates the country's main refineries.

Last month, Pertamina removed its CEO Dwi Soetjipto and Deputy CEO Ahmad Bambang, citing leadership problems. New and renewable energy director Yenni Andayani was appointed acting CEO.

Pertamina chairman Tanri Abeng said at the time that complex recruitment and management structure issues had "obstructed cooperation", adding that there would no longer be a deputy CEO post.

Soetjipto was appointed CEO of Pertamina in November 2014 by President Widodo, and had overseen efforts to eliminate corruption and slash Indonesia's fuel imports, including by developing domestic refining capacity.

(Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Richard Pullin)