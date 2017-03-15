(Updates sourcing, adds Pertamina spokeswoman)
JAKARTA, March 15 Indonesia has chosen Elia
Massa Manik, head of the state holding company for the
plantations industry, as the new chief executive of state energy
firm Pertamina sources said on Wednesday.
Manik, chief executive of PT Perkebunan Nusantara III
and former head of oil and gas company PT Elnusa
, a unit of Pertamina, was appointed by
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday evening, two sources
with knowledge of the issue said.
A spokeswoman for Pertamina, which dominates Indonesia's
energy industry, said any announcement still has to wait for
official confirmation from shareholders.
The state firm, has a virtual monopoly on petroleum imports,
leads the country in retail oil sales, and owns and operates the
country's main refineries.
Last month, Pertamina removed its CEO Dwi Soetjipto and
Deputy CEO Ahmad Bambang, citing leadership problems. New and
renewable energy director Yenni Andayani was appointed acting
CEO.
Pertamina chairman Tanri Abeng said at the time that complex
recruitment and management structure issues had "obstructed
cooperation", adding that there would no longer be a deputy CEO.
Soetjipto was appointed CEO of Pertamina in November 2014 by
President Widodo, and had overseen efforts to eliminate
corruption and slash Indonesia's fuel imports, including by
developing domestic refining capacity.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Ed
Davies; Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)