* Management issues "obstructed cooperation" -chairman
* New CEO expected within 30 days -chairman
* Yenni Andayani appointed acting CEO
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesia's Pertamina has removed
its CEO Dwi Soetjipto and Deputy CEO Ahmad Bambang, company and
government officials said on Friday citing leadership problems,
and new and renewable energy director Yenni Andayani has been
appointed acting CEO.
The changes were made by Pertamina's board of commissioners
and the state-owned enterprise ministry.
"We felt that we needed to continue to make improvements, so
there needed to be a refreshment," deputy minister for
state-owned enterprises Gatot Trihargo told reporters.
Pertamina chairman Tanri Abeng said the changes were not
connected to media reports that Bambang was being questioned in
connection to a corruption case linked to Pertamina.
"There was no link to that," he said.
Instead, complex recruitment and management structure issues
had "obstructed cooperation", Abeng said, adding that there
would no longer be a deputy CEO post.
"As the largest company in this country, with multiple and
complex responsibilities, it's not easy to manage (Pertamina)
effectively," he said.
The board of commissioners will review Pertamina's
management structure over the next 30 days and hoped to find a
replacement CEO in that time, Abeng said.
Dwi Soetjipto was appointed CEO of Pertamina in November
2014 by President Joko Widodo, and has overseen efforts to
eliminate corruption and slash Indonesia's fuel imports,
including by developing domestic refining capacity.
Soetjipto could not be reached for comment on losing the
posting.
Bambang, who had held the deputy CEO position for only three
months, said the change was "the best decision from Pertamina
and shareholders so that the 'noise' about Pertamina ends."
"While seeking a replacement the directors can now carry out
their company duties in peace," he said.
Andayani, who has worked at Pertamina since 1991, has since
2014 served as director of Pertamina's new and renewable energy
division, which includes natural gas.
Indonesia's energy industry is dominated by Pertamina, which
has a virtual monopoly on petroleum imports, leads in retail
sales, and owns and operates the country's main refineries.
Pertamina is actively acquiring producing assets at home and
overseas.
The energy sector is vital to Indonesia's economy, although
its portion of state revenues dropped to an expected 3.4 percent
in 2016, down from around 25 percent in 2006, according to data
from consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers.
