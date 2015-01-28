(Updates throughout)

By Wilda Asmarini

JAKARTA Jan 28 Indonesian state energy company Pertamina expects to increase imports of RON92 "Pertamax" gasoline to meet a forecast surge in domestic demand for the fuel as it becomes more affordable, testing the limits of the former OPEC member's creaking energy infrastructure.

Oil prices have fallen more than 60 percent since June, allowing Indonesia to scrap subsidies on lower-grade RON88 "Premium" gasoline and also reduce prices of other unsubsidised fuels including Pertamax.

The changes have led to an increase in demand for Pertamax, driven by a narrowing in the price premium over lower-grade gasoline, Pertamina said on Wednesday.

"The price gap between Pertamax and Premium is now only around 1,300 rupiah ($0.10)," Marketing Director Ahmad Bambang told reporters.

As a result, Pertamax consumption is expected to more than triple to 2.5 million kilolitres in 2015, up from 800,000 kilolitres in 2014, Bambang said.

Premium consumption could exceed 30 million kilolitres in 2015 if economic conditions are supportive, he added, compared with 29.63 million kilolitres in 2014.

Premium currently sells for between 6,600 and 6,700 rupiah per litre, while Pertamax sells for 8,000 rupiah per litre, down from around 10,200 rupiah per litre in 2014.

But to meet the changing appetite for fuel, Indonesia will need to increase imports of RON92, Bambang said.

"We will have to import because domestic production (of RON92) has not increased," Bambang said. "The refinery upgrades will take time. I'm not even sure we'll have a new refinery by 2019."

Pertamina is working with global energy firms China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , Saudi Aramco and Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp to upgrade five oil refineries and hopes to triple gasoline output by 2025.

In the meantime, Pertamina is considering working in partnership with a refinery partner overseas to provide fuel and to help develop domestic storage facilities, he said, adding Pertamina had received offers from "many firms" from South Korea and the Philippines.

"We could hold a stake in their refinery. What we need now are tanks to increase our national stocks."

With declining crude prices eating into its revenue, Pertamina also hopes to reduce its outlays by working with other state enterprises to utilise existing fuel storage facilities.

The firms, which include steel producer Krakatau Steel and Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), have up to 500,000 kilolitres of storage available, Bambang said, noting that a 250,000 kilolitre tank cost around $100 million.

($1 = 12,485 rupiah) (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Alan Raybould and Mark Potter)