JAKARTA Nov 25 Indonesia's Pertamina
has replaced "the problematic people" at its oil trading unit,
the energy minister said on Wednesday, as the state oil and gas
company looks to restore its image amid a corruption
investigation.
The country's anti-graft agency, the Corruption Eradication
Commission, has launched a preliminary investigation into
Pertamina's trading arm, Petral, after an independent audit
earlier this month revealed clear signs of fraud.
The administration of President Joko Widodo hopes a cleanup
of Indonesia's oil and gas sector will improve investment in
Southeast Asia's biggest crude producer after a series of
scandals.
"Pertamina must clean it up and they have already done a
lot. Problematic people have been replaced," Energy Minister
Sudirman Said told reporters.
Pertamina, which is in the process of dismantling Petral,
suspended four of the unit's employees this week for alleged
misconduct, CEO Dwi Soetjipto said on Monday, without providing
any names.
A spokesman for the Petral unit could not immediately be
reached for comment. At the time that the disbanding of Petral
was announced in May, Petral officials denied any wrongdoing.
Petral, which until this year had assets of $2 billion, held
a near monopoly on the trading of crude and oil products in and
out of the country, keeping Indonesia supplied with about a
third of its daily oil needs.
"The aim of the Petral audit was an internal clean-up and if
there are indications of violations they must be punished," Said
said.
The Petral audit - conducted by Australian forensic
specialist KordaMentha - showed intervention by third parties
resulted in Pertamina paying higher prices for fuel and crude
imports, CEO Soetjipto said earlier this month, without naming
any specific countries or companies.
The audit's results will be presented to parliament next
week.
Pertamina's new vehicle for oil purchasing, the Integrated
Supply Chain, has yielded more competitive pricing, with
efficiency savings of $103 million at the end of the third
quarter, the company has said.
