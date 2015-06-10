(Corrects designation of official to upstream oil and gas director, not director general, in third paragraph)

JAKARTA, June 10 Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina is interested in acquiring a stake in the Abadi floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project currently being developed by Japan's Inpex and Royal Dutch Shell , an energy ministry official said.

The Abadi project is situated in the Masela block near Indonesia's border with northern Australia. Inpex is looking for a 20-year extension to operate Masela up until 2048 from the current expiry schedule of 2028.

"Informally, Pertamina said they were interested in owning a stake in the Masela block, because this is a new block and it has big potential," Upstream Oil and Gas Director Djoko Siswanto told reporters on Wednesday.

Production at the Abadi LNG development is expected to begin in 2022, three years later than planned. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)