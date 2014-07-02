JAKARTA, July 2 Indonesia's Pertamina
has signed a second agreement to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG)
from U.S.-based Cheniere Energy Inc, as the state oil
and gas company looks overseas to fill gaps left by struggling
domestic gas fields.
Pertamina has agreed to purchase 0.76 million tonnes of the
super-cooled gas per year for 20 years, beginning in 2019,
Pertamina said in an emailed statement received on Wednesday.
The deal follows a similar agreement signed in December to
purchase 0.8 million tonnes from 2018, which was the first LNG
import deal by Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"This long-term contract (and) gas sales agreement shows our
commitment to secure our LNG supply for company's LNG
infrastructure," Pertamina Gas director Hari Karyuliarto said in
the statement.
"This is in line with our strategy to dominate the LNG
market and catch opportunity of the growth of domestic gas
demand, especially in electricity and industry."
Indonesia faces a decline in LNG production while domestic
demand for gas in the country is rising steadily by at least 10
percent annually.
Similar to the first deal, the gas will be supplied by an
LNG project currently under construction near Corpus Christi in
Texas.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)