JAKARTA, April 13 Indonesia's Pertamina said it has struck an initial agreement with Bumi Sarana Migas, an oil and gas firm linked to Vice President Jusuf Kalla, to build the nation's second land-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal.

Indonesia is the second-largest LNG producer in Asia, but also one of the world's top five LNG exporters, with inadequate and sluggish development of infrastructure to feed domestic gas use.

However, with domestic gas production slipping and local demand growing in Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia has begun consuming more of its own production and seeking overseas supplies.

Construction of the 4 million-tonne-per-year (MTPA) Bojonegara Receiving Terminal in Banten should be complete by 2019, Pertamina CEO Dwi Soetjipto said in a statement. It was not immediately clear when the construction of the terminal was expected to commence.

"Infrastructure is the main requirement in utilizing gas fuel, because once infrastructure is installed demand will be created," Soetjipto said, noting that a power plant was expected to be built afterward using gas from the terminal to feed into the western Java grid.

Bumi Sarana director Solihin Jusuf Kalla said he hoped Bumi Sarana, a unit of the Kalla Group, could complete the project within the targeted three-year time frame. The two firms have already completed pre-feasibility studies for the project, with Pertamina expected to utilize 100 percent of the regasification facility for 20 years.

Indonesia's first land-based receiving terminal, converted from the Arun production hub in Aceh, began receiving LNG in February from the BP Tangguh gas project in West Papua, for use in North Sumatra, an area facing major gas and power shortages. The Arun facility has a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year.

Indonesia currently has two Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU), one off the coast of Jakarta and the other in Lampung, each with a capacity to process 3 million tonnes of LNG per year. (Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)