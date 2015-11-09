* Pertamina paid higher oil, gas prices due to "third
parties"
* Third parties rigged tenders, leaked prices -energy
minister
* If audit shows wrongdoing, evidence should be given to
corruption commission -Petral official
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, Nov 9 An investigative audit of
Pertamina's oil trading arm has revealed clear signs
of fraud, CEO of the state-owned energy company said on Monday,
amid an ongoing push to reform Indonesia's oil sector.
Pertamina is in the process of dismantling its trading arm,
Petral, which was widely suspected of being a vehicle for graft.
The administration of President Joko Widodo hopes a cleanup of
Indonesia's oil and gas sector will improve investment in
Southeast Asia's biggest crude producer after a series of
scandals.
The Petral audit - conducted by Australian forensic
specialist KordaMentha - showed intervention by third parties
resulted in Pertamina paying higher prices for fuel and crude
imports, CEO Dwi Soetjipto told reporters, without naming any
specific countries or companies.
The audit also showed that traded volumes had been
pre-arranged to limit competition, and that preference had been
given to national oil companies, Soetjipto said.
"This needs a legal analysis for what steps must be taken
next," he said. The audit, which covered Petral's operations
from January 2012 until May this year, did not show how much had
been lost during this period, he said.
At the time that the disbanding of Petral was announced in
May, Petral officials denied any wrongdoing.
Simson Panjaitan, head of finance and general affairs at
Petral, said on Monday he couldn't comment on the findings of
the audit because he hadn't seen the report.
"We are supposed to get a fair treatment. Let's see whether
what has been reported in the media is correct. Many employees
here will suffer because of this accusation if there is no
evidence or any follow up," he told Reuters.
Panjaitan said if there were clear signs of corruption that
the evidence from KordaMentha should be handed over to
Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
He said there were currently 45 employees with Petral,
including 12 or 13 from Pertamina.
Pertamina finance director Arief Budiman said the
state-owned parent was continuing to liquidate Petral's $483
million of assets and verifying $46.6 million in payment claims,
mostly from its Singapore-based subsidiary Pertamina Energy
Services.
The claims related to demurrage, shipments and other trade
services, Budiman said, adding that the process of winding down
Petral may continue beyond an earlier targeted completion date
of April 2016.
On Sunday, Energy Minister Sudirman Said said third parties
had intervened in Petral's business by rigging tenders, leaking
Petral's price calculations, and using its equipment.
The activity of the unnamed third parties had caused
discounts on oil purchases to shrink to around 30 cents from up
to $1.50 per barrel, the energy minister said.
"The discounts that used to be held hostage by these third
parties have now (gone back) to Pertamina."
Pertamina's new vehicle for oil purchasing, the Integrated
Supply Chain, has yielded more competitive pricing, with
efficiency savings of $103 million at the end of the third
quarter, a company statement said on Monday.
Pertamina took over Petral's contracts in February, with the
trading arm's last contracts wound up in June.
(Additional reporting by Agus Beo Da Costa and Fergus Jensen;
Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)