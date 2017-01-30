(Adds quotes, details)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA Jan 30 Indonesian energy company
Pertamina will proceed with an upgrade of its Balongan refinery
without a partner, company officials said on Monday
The decision to go it alone on the project, which is on the
north coast of Java, comes after the expiry in November of an
initial agreement with Saudi Aramco from 2015 on upgrades of the
Balongan and Dumai refineries. The state-owned
Saudi oil company had expressed an interest in the project as
recently as December.
"The process of forming a partnership was taking a long
time," Pertamina CEO Dwi Soetjipto told Reuters, when asked why
the state-controlled Pertamina had decided against working with
Aramco on Balongan. "This is really needed," he said referring
to the upgrade.
Soetjipto said the decision would ensure that Pertamina
could avoid importing low sulphur waxy residue that would be in
short supply without the upgrade.
Pertamina's investment in Balongan, however, would be "less
than initially planned," Soetjipto said. He said that the
expansion at the refinery would be "linked to Pertamina's
financial condition."
The company's petrochemicals and megaprojects director
Rachmad Hardadi, speaking at a briefing on Pertamina's refinery
projects, said Aramco had "already accepted," Pertamina's
decision.
"(Aramco) have committed to speed up work on Cilacap,"
Hardadi said, referring to Indonesia's biggest refinery, which
Pertamina is upgrading in partnership with Aramco and aims to
complete this in 2021.
The upgrade of the Balongan refinery, which will be
completed in two stages, will roughly double its crude capacity
to 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) from around 125,000 bpd at
present, Hardadi said, and completion is due in 2020.
The $1.2 billion first stage of the upgrade aims to enable
Pertamina to process medium crude at the plant with a sulphur
content of 0.4 to 0.5 percent, Hardadi said.
"In the second stage we will make improvements so it can
process sour crude and be more competitive on costs," he said.
Pertamina is still considering whether to partner with
Aramco in the second stage of the upgrade, Soetjipto said.
The company is also still considering whether to find a
partner for an upgrade at the Dumai refinery, he said, noting
that this was not a top priority and was not expected to be
completed until 2024.
"It's also related to financial issues," he said.
Pertamina expects to decide in April on a partner to take up
to a 90 percent stake in the Bontang grassroots refinery and
petrochemical plant project, which it estimates to be worth $8
billion. The company is aiming to complete this project in 2023.
