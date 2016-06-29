(Adds context, quotes)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, June 29 Indonesia's Pertamina has
selected Shell to process a million barrels per month
of Iraqi crude at a Singapore refinery, a senior official at the
state-owned company said on Wednesday.
The quest for oil-processing capacity abroad is partly
spurred by a lack of investor interest in building domestic
refineries because of unfavourable investment conditions set by
the government.
"We've selected Shell because they are the most
competitive," said Daniel Purba, senior vice president of
Pertamina's Integrated Supply Chain unit.
Purba added that the Shell deal is expected to be formalised
in the coming weeks and will initially run for the six months
from July to December.
An estimated 900,000 barrels a month of gasoline for import
will be produced from the Singapore refinery.
"After that we'll see how it goes; if it runs smoothly and
what market conditions are like," Purba said, adding that the
arrangement is a far better solution than importing products
directly.
Pertamina's monthly Iraqi oil shipments to the Singapore
refinery are likely to consist of 290,000 barrels from a stake
in the West Qurna block and a further 700,000 barrels from other
Iraqi fields.
Pertamina has about 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of
domestic refining capacity, which meets only about two thirds of
Indonesia's daily oil consumption.
Separately, Purba said that Pertamina is close to finalising
a deal to import 1 million barrels of Iranian light crude for
delivery in the third quarter from Iran's national oil company.
Purba said Pertamina would initially buy one cargo to test
its performance at the Cilacap refinery.
"If it's good, this could be an alternative (source for)
crude," he said.
(Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Louise Heavens and David
Goodman)