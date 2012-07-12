JAKARTA, July 12 Italian tyre maker Pirelli
plans to build a tyre factory worth $126 million in
Indonesia, a government agency said on Thursday.
"We gave approval a few days ago for Pirelli to invest in
Indonesia. They want to build a tyre factory," said Chatib
Basri, the head of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board,
known as BKPM.
Pirelli in June announced it had bought 100 percent of
Swedish tyre distributor Dackia Holding AB, an effort to
penetrate Nordic markets of winter tyres and boost its position
in more profitable markets.
(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Joseph Radford)