UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JAKARTA Aug 16 Villagers in Indonesia's eastern Papua region reported that an aircraft had crashed, a Trigana Air official said after an aircraft carrying 54 people went missing on Sunday, media reports said.
Operation Director Beni Sumaryanto said the airline had received reports of a crash from a village in the forested and mountainous district of Oksibil, adding that search teams would check that area in the morning, the Kompas and Detik portals reported. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.