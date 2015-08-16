JAKARTA Aug 16 Villagers in Indonesia's eastern Papua region reported that an aircraft had crashed, a Trigana Air official said after an aircraft carrying 54 people went missing on Sunday, media reports said.

Operation Director Beni Sumaryanto said the airline had received reports of a crash from a village in the forested and mountainous district of Oksibil, adding that search teams would check that area in the morning, the Kompas and Detik portals reported. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Dale Hudson)