JAKARTA Aug 16 A Trigana Air plane that went missing with 54 people on board on Sunday crashed in Indonesia's eastern Papua region, a transport ministry official said.

Earlier, media cited Trigana Operations Director Beni Sumaryanto as saying there had been reports of a crash from a village in the forested and mountainous district of Oksibil, adding that search teams would check that area in the morning.

