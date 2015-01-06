TORONTO Jan 6 The United Nations aviation
agency will propose a new standard that requires commercial
aircraft to report their position every 15 minutes as part of a
global tracking initiative in the aftermath of the disappearance
of a Malaysian jetliner.
The loss of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 last March
sparked a global drive for a system that would make it possible
to pinpoint the exact route and last location of an aircraft.
An International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
spokesman said on Tuesday that the standard, if adopted, could
go into effect in the near term because it would not require new
technology on planes. ICAO members are set to discuss the
proposal at a major safety conference in Montreal next month.
Airline industry group International Air Transport
Association (IATA) promised to lead an industry task force last
year on the issue and to voluntarily improve tracking while ICAO
developed its standard.
In December, that industry task force recommended that
airlines start tracking planes in at least 15 minute intervals
within 12 months, but IATA itself balked, saying the deadline
was not practical.
ICAO spokesman Anthony Philbin called the ICAO scheme a
"foundational flight tracking standard." The agency is
developing more stringent tracking recommendations.
"If (member states) agree to the standard, the safety
conference will also be asked how quickly it expects it to be
implemented and if it would want ICAO to expedite that process,"
Philbin told Reuters via email. "Once our states have made their
views known in that regard, we'll have a better idea of the time
frame."
ICAO could effectively force airlines to act because the
standards it sets typically become regulatory requirements in
its 191 member states. But the agency prefers to make decisions
by consensus, making February's conference crucial.
Many airlines already track their planes using satellite
systems. An ICAO working paper recently noted that the majority
of long-haul aircraft already have systems on board that can
transmit their position.
But it noted that the equipment is not always turned on and
that in some locations, including along polar routes, there are
gaps in satellite coverage.
Asked if radio could be used to meet the draft standard,
ICAO's Philbin said voice communication could serve as a
fallback for planes that do not have newer technology.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Bernard Orr)