By Andjarsari Paramaditha and Chris Nusatya
JAKARTA, April 13 All 108 passengers and crew
survived when a Lion Air Boeing 737 missed the runway on the
Indonesian resort island of Bali on Saturday and landed in
shallow water, an airline spokesman and government officials
said.
Initial reports said at least 16 people were taken to
hospital for injuries and shock but there was no word on whether
any were in serious condition.
"The aircraft was from Bandung, West Java, and about to land
in Bali Ngurah Rai Airport but it probably failed to reach the
runway and fell into the sea," said Lion Air spokesman Edward
Sirait.
He said there were 101 passengers and seven crew on board.
Officials said all survived. An official had earlier said 172
passengers were on the plane when is landed in the water at
about 3.45 pm (0745 GMT).
"There was no sign at all it would fall but then suddenly it
dropped into the water," passenger Tantri Widiastuti, 60, told
Metro TV. "I saw holes in the floor of the plane ... we were
evacuated quickly."
She said she had been treated for minor cuts.
Transport Ministry spokesman Bambang Ervan told Reuters the
plane landed in the sea before reaching the airport. An
investigation is under way.
Lion Air is the leading budget air carrier in Indonesia. The
company has signed two record contracts with two world's top
plane makers, Boeing and Airbus. Last month, it
signed a deal with Airbus for 234 passenger jets worth a $24
billion. Two years ago, it signed a deal with Boeing for 230
planes.
Indonesia has been struggling to improve its civil air
safety after a string of deadly accidents. In 2007, Lion Air was
among a number of Indonesian airlines banned by the EU for lax
safety standards. The ban was progressively lifted, starting in
2009.
TV footage showed the jet floating with a fractured fuselage
and passengers in the water.
According to the Aviation Safety Network, Lion Air planes
have been involved in six accidents since 2002, four of them
involving Boeing 737s. Only one of them, according to the site,
resulted in fatalities.