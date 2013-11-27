JAKARTA Nov 27 Indonesia's state electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to issue 1.24 trillion rupiah ($105 million) of bonds and 429 billion rupiah of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, this year, it said on Wednesday.

PLN plans to increase Indonesia's 40,000 megawatts of power capacity by half within the next five years, but has been hampered by insufficient investment and land disputes.

The bonds offered are for 5 and 10 year timeframes, with coupon rates of 9 and 9.6 pct respectively.

The sukuk are also offered for 5 and 10 years and have a fixed return repaid in equal instalments.

The coupon for the PLN bonds and sukuk is around 1 percent above the yield for Indonesian government bonds.

Funds raised from the bonds and sukuk issue will be used to invest in infrastructure including transmission and distribution facilities on the islands of Sumatra, Java, Bali, Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua, the company said.

PLN has appointed PT Bahana Securities (affiliated), PT Danareksa Sekuritas (affiliated), PT Mandiri Sekuritas (affiliated) and PT Standard Chartered Securities Indonesia as guarantors for the bond issue, as well as PT Bank Permata Tbk as trustee.

PLN said it "expects electricity demand to increase by an average of 8.65 pct per year for the next 10 years, and with the limited capacity of existing electricity infrastructure in Indonesia it sees opportunities for continued growth."

The company generated 75 percent of Indonesia's electricity output in 2012, its data showed, with privately-owned firms like PT Paiton Energy and PT Jawa Power accounting for the rest.

PLN is one of Indonesia's largest state-owned enterprise companies with $56 billion in assets. Its installed generating capacity is around 46 gigawatts.

($1 = 11762.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)