JAKARTA, July 27 Indonesian President Joko Widodo will appoint a new Cabinet on Wednesday, according to a palace letter obtained by Reuters.

The president will make an announcement about the reshuffle at 1:30 p.m. local time (0630 GMT), the letter said. It will be Widodo's second Cabinet reshuffle in less than two years.

Energy and Mining Minister Sudirman Said will be among the ministers replaced, sources close to the minister told Reuters earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by the Jakarta bureau; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Paul Tait)