JAKARTA Dec 27 An Indonesian court will proceed
with a controversial blasphemy case against Jakarta's Christian
governor, who is accused of insulting the Koran, a judge said on
Tuesday.
A panel of judges rejected a call by lawyers defending
Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama to strike down the case because
it had violated the ethnic Chinese politician's human rights and
breached procedures.
"The exception by the defendant will be considered and
decided by the court after examination of all evidence. The
defendant's exception is not accepted," said Judge Abdul Rosyad.
A tearful Purnama denied the charges in the first hearing on
Dec. 13. The case is seen as a test of religious freedom in the
world's largest Muslim-majority nation.
