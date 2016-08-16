JAKARTA, Aug 16 Indonesia's President Joko
Widodo on Tuesday proposed to parliament a 2017 state budget
that has a fiscal deficit at 2.41 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) and assumes the economy will grow 5.3 percent next
year.
The government's GDP growth target this year is 5.2 percent.
In the second quarter, Indonesia had stronger-than-expected
annual growth of 5.18 percent.
The initial budget for this year called for a fiscal deficit
of 2.35 percent. But new Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati,
who this month cut spending by about $10 billion, said the
deficit would likely swell to 2.5 percent. By law, the deficit
cannot exceed 3 percent of GDP.
Indonesia's tax collection has been below target this year,
prompting those spending cuts. The government hopes to get
significant revenue from a tax amnesty launched in July.
Proposed total 2017 spending is 2,070.5 trillion rupiah
($158.05 billion), about 5.5 percent higher than what the
government is expected to spend this year. The total revenue
target is 1,737.6 trillion rupiah.
"The 2017 State Budget is prepared with a strategy to
strengthen the fiscal stimulus, to maintain fiscal
sustainability in the medium term," Widodo said, as quoted in
his budget speech.
Spending will be increased in 2017 on infrastructure
projects, he said.
The government will also continue to build up Indonesia's
defense system by modernizing its weaponry, he said.
Below is a summary, in trillions of rupiah, of Widodo's 2017
budget proposal and 2016 budget estimates based on Reuters
calculations after the recent spending cut announcement:
2017 2016 2015
budget budget budget
proposal estimate (audited)
Total Revenue 1,737.6 1,567.2 1,508,0
Total Expenditure 2,070.5 1,961.9 1,806.5
Budget surplus (332.8) (298.5)
(deficit)
Budget surplus (2.41) (2.5) (2.58)
(deficit) as pct GDP
GDP growth (pct) 5.3 5.2 4.79
Year-end inflation 4.0 4.0 3.35
rate (pct)
Average 3-mth govt 5.3 5.5 5.97
T-bills (pct)
Average rph exchange 13,300 13,500 13,392
rate/$
Average oil 45 40 49.2
price/barrel, $
Oil lifting, mln bpd 0.780 0.820 0.778
Gas lifting, mln boepd 1.150 1.115 1.195
($1 = 13,100 rupiah)
