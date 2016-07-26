JAKARTA, July 27 Indonesia's energy and mining minister Sudirman Said will be replaced as part of a cabinet reshuffle expected to be announced by President Joko Widodo on Wednesday, sources close to the minister told Reuters.

Asked whether Said would be replaced, a source, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, said: "Yes, correct".

A second source close to the minister confirmed that he would be part of the expected reshuffle.

Said could not be reached for comment, but said on Twitter late Tuesday: "The big job is over. Let's never tire of loving Indonesia." (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Richard Pullin)