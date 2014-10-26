JAKARTA Oct 26 Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who took office on Oct. 20, announced his cabinet of 34 ministers on Sunday.

The ministers do not need parliamentary approval. They will be sworn into office on Monday.

Here are the key ministers named by Widodo:

COORDINATING MINISTER FOR ECONOMICS - Sofyan Djalil

Djalil, 61, who Widodo called his "captain at the helm" for economics, was state-owned enterprise minister from 2004-2007 and communications minister in 2007-2009, during President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's first of two terms.

He holds a doctoral degree on international financial and capital market law and policy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Boston. He has been on the law faculties at Padjajaran University and University of Indonesia.

FINANCE MINISTER - Bambang Brodjonegoro

Brodjonegoro, 48, has been a senior official in the Finance Ministry since 2011, first heading its fiscal policy office and promoted to vice minister in 2013.

His late father was energy and education minister in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Brodjonegoro was director-general of the Islamic Development Bank's research and training institute and is a former dean of the economics faculty at the University of Indonesia.

Widodo said Brodjonegoro is an expert in fiscal decentralisation and poverty eradication.

ENERGY AND MINERAL RESOURCES MINISTER - Sudirman Said

Said, 51, in June was appointed the chief executive officer of state-owned defense firm PT Pindad.

Before joining Pindad, he was a vice president director at construction company PT Petrosea. He has worked with other energy-related companies including PT Pertamina and PT Indika Energy.

He was also the co-founder of the Indonesian Transparency Community, a non-governmental organisation supporting anti-corruption efforts.

FOREIGN MINISTER - Retno Marsudi

Marsudi, 51, has been Indonesia's ambassador to the Netherlands since 2012 and is the first woman to become Indonesia's foreign minister.

She is a career diplomat.

STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES MINISTER - Rini Soemarno Soewandi

After Widodo was confirmed as winner of the July 9 presidential election, he appointed the former chief of auto assembler PT Astra International Rini Soemarno as the head of his transition team.

The U.S.-educated Soemarno, 56, was industry and trade minister during the administration of Megawati Soekarnoputri, who was president from 2001 to 2004.

AGRICULTURE MINISTER - Amran Sulaiman

Sulaiman, 46, is the current chief executive of Makassar-based company Tiran Group, which has plantation, mining and other businesses.

He is also a lecturer on agriculture at Hasanuddin University in Makassar.

INDUSTRY MINISTER - Saleh Husin

Husin, 51, is a senior member of People's Conscience Party (Hanura), one of the political parties that backed Widodo's electon.

He was a former commissioner at drinking water company PT Ades Alfindo Putra Setia and director at several other companies.

Husin has been involved in politics since 2001. He was a member of National Mandate Party (PAN) before joining Hanura.

TRADE MINISTER - Rahmat Gobel

Gobel, 52, is the son of an Indonesian businessman, Thayeb Gobel, who founded a joint venture in Indonesia with Japan's Matsushita Electric Industrial co., Ltd, now Panasonic Corporation. Rahmat Gobel is currently the chairman of the venture.

He is vice-chairman of the board of advisers at Indonesia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)