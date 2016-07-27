JAKARTA, July 27 Indonesia's president on Wednesday appointed a new cabinet, aimed at increasing the effectiveness of his team and boosting growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Below is the list of new ministers:

- Finance minister: World Bank managing director Sri Mulyani Indrawati

- Coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs: Former military chief Wiranto

-Coordinating minister for maritime affairs: Luhut Pandjaitan, who was coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs

- National development planning minister: former finance minister Bambang Brodjonegoro

- Energy minister: former petroleum executive Arcandra Tahar

- Trade minister: property businessman and Nasdem party politician Enggartiasto Lukita

- Head of investment coordinating board: Thomas Lembong, former trade minister

- Industry minister: Golkar politician Airlangga Hartarto

- Transport minister: former airport operator head Budi Karya Sumadi

- Minister for education and culture: academic Muhajir Effendy

- Minister of village, development of disadvantaged regions and transmigration: former poultry firm executive Eko Putro Sandjojo

- Minister of agrarian and spatial affairs: former national development planning minister Sofyan Djalil

- Minister of administrative and bureaucratic reform: National Mandate Party politician Asman Abnur