RPT-UPDATE 1-Pertamina to go solo on Balongan refinery
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Indonesian energy company Pertamina will proceed with an upgrade of its Balongan refinery without a partner, company officials said on Monday
JAKARTA, July 27 Indonesia's president on Wednesday appointed a new cabinet, aimed at increasing the effectiveness of his team and boosting growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
Below is the list of new ministers:
- Finance minister: World Bank managing director Sri Mulyani Indrawati
- Coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs: Former military chief Wiranto
-Coordinating minister for maritime affairs: Luhut Pandjaitan, who was coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs
- National development planning minister: former finance minister Bambang Brodjonegoro
- Energy minister: former petroleum executive Arcandra Tahar
- Trade minister: property businessman and Nasdem party politician Enggartiasto Lukita
- Head of investment coordinating board: Thomas Lembong, former trade minister
- Industry minister: Golkar politician Airlangga Hartarto
- Transport minister: former airport operator head Budi Karya Sumadi
- Minister for education and culture: academic Muhajir Effendy
- Minister of village, development of disadvantaged regions and transmigration: former poultry firm executive Eko Putro Sandjojo
- Minister of agrarian and spatial affairs: former national development planning minister Sofyan Djalil
- Minister of administrative and bureaucratic reform: National Mandate Party politician Asman Abnur (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Yuddy Cahya; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the safe-haven yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
LAGOS, Jan 30 Nigeria has asked Goldman Sachs and the local unit of South Africa's Standard Bank to advise it on the sale of a debut "diaspora bond" targeted at Nigerians living abroad, Stanbic IBTC Bank said on Monday.