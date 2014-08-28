JAKARTA Aug 28 Indonesian president-elect Joko
Widodo's drive to fast-track an increase in fuel prices, one of
his key election pledges, have stumbled after incumbent Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono said the conditions were not right at the
moment to cut subsidies.
Widodo and Yudhoyono held a two-hour, closed door meeting on
the resort island of Bali on Wednesday.
Atop Widodo's agenda when he assumes the presidency on Oct.
20 is to address a ballooning fuel subsidy bill that is eating
up an already tight budget and threatening investor confidence
by widening the current account deficit.
Fuel subsidies cost the government around $20 billion a
year, or nearly 20 percent of its total budget.
Widodo and Yudhoyono had discussed the possibility of
introducing a fuel hike as early as September, two sources close
to the matter told Reuters last month.
"Last night I specifically requested (Yudhoyono) to narrow
the budget deficit by raising fuel prices," Widodo was quoted by
Antara news agency as saying.
"He conveyed that conditions are not right at the moment to
raise (fuel prices)."
Raising fuel prices is a sensitive issue that could
potentially unleash mass protests against Widodo's government
within weeks of him taking office.
Any hike in fuel prices is likely to hit hardest the nearly
40 percent of Indonesians who live under or near the poverty
line and, according to Widodo's advisers, will be accompanied by
a compensation package for the poor.
"I am ready to be unpopular but we should know that as we
cut subsidies, those should be channeled towards productive
businesses," Widodo told reporters in Jakarta.
Widodo, whose victory in the July poll was given the green
light by Indonesia's Constitutional Court last week, says he
wants to shift spending on fuel subsidies to areas such as
education, health and agriculture.
Yudhoyono said on Wednesday he would "help the next
government and the president-elect", adding the meeting was the
first of more to come.
(Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Michael Taylor and
Jeremy Laurence)