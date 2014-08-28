(Adds comment, detail)
JAKARTA Aug 28 Indonesian president-elect Joko
Widodo's on Thursday said tackling a big fuel subsidy bill will
have to wait until his October inauguration, after the outgoing
leader indicated conditions were not right to raise fuel prices.
Widodo had hoped to fast-track a fuel price increase to
address a widening current account deficit and faltering
investor confidence in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy.
Fuel subsidies cost the government about $20 billion a year,
or nearly 20 percent of its total budget. But raising fuel
prices is a sensitive issue that could spark protests against
Widodo's government just after he takes office.
"Let the inauguration happen first," Widodo told reporters
on Thursday when asked about the plan to raise prices. "At the
moment, it is (Yudhoyono's) authority."
Widodo and President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono held a
two-hour, closed door meeting on the resort island of Bali on
Wednesday.
"I specifically requested (Yudhoyono) to narrow the budget
deficit by raising fuel prices," Widodo was quoted by Antara
news agency as saying.
"He conveyed that conditions are not right at the moment to
raise."
Any increase in fuel prices is likely to hit hardest the
nearly 40 percent of Indonesians who live under or near the
poverty line and, according to Widodo's advisers, will be
accompanied by a compensation package for the poor.
"I am ready to be unpopular but we should know that as we
cut subsidies, those should be channelled towards productive
businesses," Widodo told reporters in Jakarta.
Widodo, who won a July election, says he wants to shift
spending on fuel subsidies to areas such as education, health
and agriculture.
(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor;
Editing by Michael Taylor and Robert Birsel)