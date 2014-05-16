JAKARTA May 16 Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on Friday appointed one of the country's richest businessmen, Chairul Tanjung, as his chief economic minister.

Tanjung, 51, is founder and chairman of CT Corp, and head of the president's economic advisory body, the National Economic Committee (KEN).

"I see that he has the skill and commitment to promote the economy," Yudhoyono said.

The appointment of the Yudhoyono confidant follows the resignation this week of Hatta Rajasa, who left to become the running mate of Prabowo Subianto in July's presidential election.

CT Corp, established in 1987 under the name Para Group, is a holding company with banking and media interests, which include Bank Mega, two television stations and a news portal.

Tanjung will have little time to do much in the job, as the government's role in policy-making effectively ends in July. A new government takes over in October. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Clarence Fernandez)