* New president wants firm grip on cabinet
* Four-member team to be handed considerable powers
* "Kitchen cabinet" expected to meet strong resistance
* Widodo says on path to reform country and economy
By Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA, Nov 21 Indonesia's new president, Joko
Widodo, aims to tighten his control over a potentially unruly
cabinet with the introduction next month of a "kitchen cabinet"
of trusted aides to help him push through reforms in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy.
Widodo, who won an election on promises to clean up
corruption seen as deeply entrenched in political and commercial
life, will give the four-member team extensive powers including
designing key policies and setting targets for ministries.
The move follows Widodo's potentially unpopular decision on
Monday to impose fuel price hikes to balance the budget, and is
a further sign he wants to stamp his authority on a country
whose economy is growing at its slowest pace in five years.
"The presidential office will be a channel for managing the
cabinet," Andi Widjajanto, cabinet secretary and one of the
members of the so-called presidential office told Reuters in a
rare interview.
"It will be impossible in this cabinet for ministers and
ministries to just do their own thing," Widjajanto said. "Many
of (Widodo's) programmes are interlinked, so coordination will
be key."
He added that Widodo got the idea after meeting former
British prime minister Tony Blair in July.
When in power, Blair alienated some ministers who felt that
advisers were making important decisions instead of the cabinet.
Political analysts said such resentment, and resistance, was
likely to complicate Widodo's task in Indonesia.
"Only in some cases will this office be able to elicit
cooperation, because many ministers are likely to be
obstructionist," said political analyst Kevin O'Rourke.
A-TEAM
The "kitchen cabinet" is not without precedent in Indonesia.
Widodo's predecessor, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, set up a
unit designed to evaluate ministers' performance, but its impact
was limited by political opposition and a series of high-profile
corruption scandals that claimed three ministers in Yudhoyono's
second term.
But this time it's different, said Widjajanto, who is
preparing the legal framework that will empower the team.
"Previously it used to be like a schoolteacher handing out
report cards, and that created tension among the ministers," he
said. "We will no longer evaluate ministers but rather their
projects."
The team is already flexing its muscles.
On recommendations from the new team, the energy ministry
this month fired an underperforming senior official and
appointed a corruption activist to head the oil and gas
regulator. Industry members welcomed moves to clean up the
ministry that has long been plagued by graft.
The team, which will meet more often with the president than
the rest of the cabinet, will be led by a chief of staff due to
be appointed before the end of January 2015, and will be fully
operational by February.
Other members include State Secretary Pratikno, who studied
with Widodo, and National Development Planning Chief Andrinof
Chaniago. Both have been close to him since before he bid for
the presidency this year.
Widjajanto, a defence and foreign affairs expert, has been a
trusted adviser through Widodo's presidential campaign and is
close to the chief of his backing party, Megawati Sukarnoputri.
The combination of academics and close advisers may offset
some concerns that Widodo, a newcomer on the national political
scene, would be undercut by political forces in his cabinet.
Widodo was last month forced to include more political
appointees in his cabinet than originally planned to appease the
parties in his coalition.
So far, ministers have been public in their support.
"This government has no ministerial programmes - it's all
the president's programme, all the president's decision,"
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Indroyono Soesilo
told Reuters in an interview - a sentiment echoed by other
ministers.
"We just try to implement what is decided by the president."
(Additional reporting by Randy Fabi and Nicholas Owen; Editing
by Mike Collett-White)