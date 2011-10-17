(Adds detail, comments)

By Aditya Suharmoko

JAKARTA Oct 17 Indonesia's president appointed a new trade minister and state enterprises minister on Monday, in what analysts said was a cosmetic gesture to improve the waning popularity of the government .

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who pledged to clean up one of Asia's most graft-ridden country's after being re-elected in 2009, has seen his popularity fall in opinion polls in recent months after a series of corruption scandals.

Yudhoyono appointed the nation's investment chief Gita Wirjawan as the new trade minister, replacing Mari Pangestu, Wirjawan told a news conference at the state palace in Jakarta.

The president also appointed Dahlan Iskan, CEO of state utility firm PT PLN, as the new state-owned enterprises minister, Iskan told reporters. He replaced Mustafa Abubakar, who was expected to be moved out of the cabinet after suffering a heart attack in August.

Both Wirjawan and Iskan have good reputations as reform-minded professionals and are not closely tied to political parties.

The housing and law ministers were also switched, and Yudhoyono was expected to announce further appointments this week . He recently flagged a cabinet reshuffle that he has said was needed to improve government performance.

Manpower Minister Muhamin Iskandar was among other ministers expected to be switched. Thousands of dollars were recently found stuffed in a fruit box at his ministry, allegedly kickbacks for a migrant worker settlement project.

"I don't think the reshuffle is aimed at improving government performance. This is more to address political pressures to the president, and to raise popularity," said Arbi Sanit, a political analyst at the University of Indonesia.

"He's just playing a cat and mouse-like game with political parties and the public. "

While former trade minister Pangestu is respected in international forums such as the G20 and WTO, she has often clashed with other ministers who want to protect domestic interests, and analysts said this led Yudhoyono to remove her from as the clashes could damage the government's image.

It was unclear if 54-year-old Pangestu would take a new post in the cabinet.

Former investment banker Wirjawan, who lacks trade experience but has helped drive a boom in foreign direct investment in the past two years, needs to hit the ground running as he will only have three years in the post, analysts said.

"The government is due to change in three years. In the first six months to one year, new ministers will have to learn ... Room for improvement is limited as time is limited," said Fauzi Ichsan, an economist at Standard Chartered in Jakarta.

Southeast Asia's largest economy has held up well amid a slowing global economy in recent months, though the government has not passed planned reforms such as a land bill to improve poor infrastructure that investors were hoping for this year.

Over the weekend, Yudhoyono appointed 13 new deputy ministers, all professionals from outside political parties, media reported. Analysts said this was to keep ministerial posts in the hands of his coalition's parties, which include the Golkar Party and Islamic party Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

With Yudhoyono unable to run again in presidential elections expected for 2014, and no obvious successor, parties and their potential presidential candidates are jostling for influence. (Additional reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Robert Birsel)