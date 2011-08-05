JAKARTA Aug 4 Kawasan Berikat Nusantara (KBN),
an Indonesian state-owned logistics and industrial park
developer, plans to seek a strategic investor to develop an up
to 2 trillion rupiah ($235 million) new seaport in north
Jakarta, a company official said.
Irwandi Bermawi, KBN's corporate secretary said on Friday
that several foreign firms, including South Korea's POSCO
, Hongkong's Kerry Logistics, and Singapore's Keppel
Corp , had approached the company to become the partner
and work on the 1,450 hectares of new port in Marunda area,
North Jakarta.
"The port would help to take some of the burden in the
Jakarta's main port, Tanjung Priok, which has operations at its
full capacity," Bermawi said.
A spokesman for POSCO Engineering & Construction, a
construction arm of POSCO, said should it be given an
opportunity, it may participate as it is seeking to boost
overseas orders.
KBN needs around 1 to 2 trillion rupiah to build
infrastructures and facilities in the new seaport, which will be
for the first-phase of the port development, he said.
The project is targeted to kick-off in 2015, as a part of
the proposed Tanjung Priok-Kalibaru-Marunda port hub of Jakarta.
Investors and rating agencies have warned that Indonesia's
poor infrastructure development, including seaport, roads and
airport, will be a deterrent to attracting stable long-term
foreign direct investment.
The southeast Asia's biggest economy wants private investors
to fund two-thirds of $150 billion infrastructure needs.
($1 = 8499.000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Additional reporting by
Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Anshuman Daga)